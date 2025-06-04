货币 / TLYS
TLYS: Tilly's Inc
1.99 USD 0.02 (1.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TLYS汇率已更改-1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.96和高点2.04进行交易。
关注Tilly's Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.96 2.04
年范围
0.57 4.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.01
- 开盘价
- 2.04
- 卖价
- 1.99
- 买价
- 2.29
- 最低价
- 1.96
- 最高价
- 2.04
- 交易量
- 119
- 日变化
- -1.00%
- 月变化
- -1.49%
- 6个月变化
- -6.57%
- 年变化
- -60.12%
