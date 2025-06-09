QuotazioniSezioni
TLYS: Tilly's Inc

1.85 USD 0.15 (7.50%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TLYS ha avuto una variazione del -7.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.85 e ad un massimo di 2.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Tilly's Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.85 2.01
Intervallo Annuale
0.57 4.99
Chiusura Precedente
2.00
Apertura
1.92
Bid
1.85
Ask
2.15
Minimo
1.85
Massimo
2.01
Volume
97
Variazione giornaliera
-7.50%
Variazione Mensile
-8.42%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.15%
Variazione Annuale
-62.93%
21 settembre, domenica