Valute / TLYS
TLYS: Tilly's Inc
1.85 USD 0.15 (7.50%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TLYS ha avuto una variazione del -7.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.85 e ad un massimo di 2.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Tilly's Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TLYS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.85 2.01
Intervallo Annuale
0.57 4.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.00
- Apertura
- 1.92
- Bid
- 1.85
- Ask
- 2.15
- Minimo
- 1.85
- Massimo
- 2.01
- Volume
- 97
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -62.93%
21 settembre, domenica