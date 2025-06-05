通貨 / TLYS
TLYS: Tilly's Inc
2.00 USD 0.01 (0.50%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TLYSの今日の為替レートは、0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.92の安値と2.04の高値で取引されました。
Tilly's Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.92 2.04
1年のレンジ
0.57 4.99
- 以前の終値
- 1.99
- 始値
- 2.04
- 買値
- 2.00
- 買値
- 2.30
- 安値
- 1.92
- 高値
- 2.04
- 出来高
- 91
- 1日の変化
- 0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.10%
- 1年の変化
- -59.92%
