통화 / TLYS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TLYS: Tilly's Inc
1.85 USD 0.15 (7.50%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TLYS 환율이 오늘 -7.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.85이고 고가는 2.01이었습니다.
Tilly's Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TLYS News
- Here's How Strong Q2 Results & Store Growth Lift FIVE's FY25 Outlook
- Dillard's Stock Soars to 52-Week High: Should Investors Buy Now?
- Here's How Bloomingdale's & Bluemercury Drive Macy's Growth in 2025
- Kohl's Growth Fueled by Sephora Partnership, Category Expansion
- What Drove BBWI's Raised Guidance After a Strong Q2 Performance?
- Can Zumiez's North American Strength Drive a Lasting Turnaround?
- What Makes Tilly's (TLYS) a New Buy Stock
- Tilly's (TLYS) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Tillys Returns to Profit in Q2 2025
- Tilly's (TLYS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tilly's (TLYS) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Tillys Posts Profit Gain in Fiscal Q2
- Tilly’s shares surge as retailer beats earnings expectations
- Tillys earnings beat by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Shay capital buys Tilly’s (TLYS) stock worth $82,078
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Shay capital buys Tilly’s (TLYS) shares worth $195,487
- Tillys stock rises as company appoints Nate Smith as new CEO
- Tilly’s appoints Nate Smith as new president and CEO
- Shay capital buys Tilly’s (TLYS) shares worth $318,269
- Tilly’s, Inc. holds annual meeting, shareholders vote on proposals
- Insider Activity Monday: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Tilly’s Inc. sees $154,120 stock purchase by Shay Capital LLC
일일 변동 비율
1.85 2.01
년간 변동
0.57 4.99
- 이전 종가
- 2.00
- 시가
- 1.92
- Bid
- 1.85
- Ask
- 2.15
- 저가
- 1.85
- 고가
- 2.01
- 볼륨
- 97
- 일일 변동
- -7.50%
- 월 변동
- -8.42%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -62.93%
20 9월, 토요일