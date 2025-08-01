Moedas / TILE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TILE: Interface Inc
29.69 USD 0.51 (1.75%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TILE para hoje mudou para 1.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.02 e o mais alto foi 29.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Interface Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TILE Notícias
- Implied Volatility Surging for Interface Stock Options
- Ações da Interface Inc atingem máxima histórica de US$ 28,33
- Interface Inc stock hits all-time high at 28.33 USD
- New Analyst Coverage Shines Spotlight on 5 Top Stocks
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Interface (TILE) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Interface Inc stock hits all-time high of 27.39 USD
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- Leggett Nets $250M From Aerospace Sale, Aims to Deleverage
- Interface launches new space-inspired carpet tile collection
- 4 High-Flying Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Buy Now
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Interface (TILE) is a Great Choice
- Here's Why Momentum in Interface (TILE) Should Keep going
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- OpenAI launches cheapest ChatGPT subscription in India, adds UPI support
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, 10x Genomics, Pan American Silver, Wolverine World Wide and Interface
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Market Conditions
- Sunny Mining Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App, Expanding Access to BTC and XRP Mining
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services in India
- Here's What Could Help Interface (TILE) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Interface (TILE) Q2 EPS Jumps 50%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- MEXC Boosts Stock Futures Selection with TRON, BITF, ICG and More
Faixa diária
29.02 29.73
Faixa anual
16.98 30.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.18
- Open
- 29.31
- Bid
- 29.69
- Ask
- 29.99
- Low
- 29.02
- High
- 29.73
- Volume
- 296
- Mudança diária
- 1.75%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.48%
- Mudança anual
- 56.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh