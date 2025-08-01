货币 / TILE
TILE: Interface Inc
29.10 USD 0.25 (0.85%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TILE汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点28.64和高点29.45进行交易。
关注Interface Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TILE新闻
日范围
28.64 29.45
年范围
16.98 29.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.35
- 开盘价
- 29.36
- 卖价
- 29.10
- 买价
- 29.40
- 最低价
- 28.64
- 最高价
- 29.45
- 交易量
- 1.596 K
- 日变化
- -0.85%
- 月变化
- 10.56%
- 6个月变化
- 48.47%
- 年变化
- 53.64%
