TILE: Interface Inc
29.88 USD 0.70 (2.40%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TILEの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.02の安値と30.06の高値で取引されました。
Interface Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
29.02 30.06
1年のレンジ
16.98 30.19
- 以前の終値
- 29.18
- 始値
- 29.31
- 買値
- 29.88
- 買値
- 30.18
- 安値
- 29.02
- 高値
- 30.06
- 出来高
- 1.321 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 52.45%
- 1年の変化
- 57.76%
