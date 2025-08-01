クォートセクション
通貨 / TILE
TILE: Interface Inc

29.88 USD 0.70 (2.40%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TILEの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.02の安値と30.06の高値で取引されました。

Interface Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
29.02 30.06
1年のレンジ
16.98 30.19
以前の終値
29.18
始値
29.31
買値
29.88
買値
30.18
安値
29.02
高値
30.06
出来高
1.321 K
1日の変化
2.40%
1ヶ月の変化
13.53%
6ヶ月の変化
52.45%
1年の変化
57.76%
