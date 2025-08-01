CotizacionesSecciones
TILE: Interface Inc

29.18 USD 0.08 (0.27%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TILE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 30.19.

TILE News

Rango diario
28.56 30.19
Rango anual
16.98 30.19
Cierres anteriores
29.10
Open
29.11
Bid
29.18
Ask
29.48
Low
28.56
High
30.19
Volumen
1.201 K
Cambio diario
0.27%
Cambio mensual
10.87%
Cambio a 6 meses
48.88%
Cambio anual
54.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B