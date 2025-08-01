Divisas / TILE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TILE: Interface Inc
29.18 USD 0.08 (0.27%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TILE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 30.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Interface Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TILE News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Interface Stock Options
- Acciones de Interface Inc alcanzan un máximo histórico de 28.33 USD
- Las acciones de Interface Inc alcanzan máximos históricos a 28,33 dólares
- Interface Inc stock hits all-time high at 28.33 USD
- New Analyst Coverage Shines Spotlight on 5 Top Stocks
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Interface (TILE) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Interface Inc stock hits all-time high of 27.39 USD
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- Leggett Nets $250M From Aerospace Sale, Aims to Deleverage
- Interface launches new space-inspired carpet tile collection
- 4 High-Flying Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Buy Now
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Interface (TILE) is a Great Choice
- Here's Why Momentum in Interface (TILE) Should Keep going
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- OpenAI launches cheapest ChatGPT subscription in India, adds UPI support
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, 10x Genomics, Pan American Silver, Wolverine World Wide and Interface
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks to Buy Amid Volatile Market Conditions
- Sunny Mining Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App, Expanding Access to BTC and XRP Mining
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services in India
- Here's What Could Help Interface (TILE) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Interface (TILE) Q2 EPS Jumps 50%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
Rango diario
28.56 30.19
Rango anual
16.98 30.19
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.10
- Open
- 29.11
- Bid
- 29.18
- Ask
- 29.48
- Low
- 28.56
- High
- 30.19
- Volumen
- 1.201 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 48.88%
- Cambio anual
- 54.07%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B