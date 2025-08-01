KurseKategorien
TILE: Interface Inc

29.82 USD 0.06 (0.20%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TILE hat sich für heute um -0.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 30.20 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Interface Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TILE News

Tagesspanne
28.98 30.20
Jahresspanne
16.98 30.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
29.88
Eröffnung
29.80
Bid
29.82
Ask
30.12
Tief
28.98
Hoch
30.20
Volumen
177
Tagesänderung
-0.20%
Monatsänderung
13.30%
6-Monatsänderung
52.14%
Jahresänderung
57.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K