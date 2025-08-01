Währungen / TILE
TILE: Interface Inc
29.82 USD 0.06 (0.20%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TILE hat sich für heute um -0.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 30.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Interface Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TILE News
Tagesspanne
28.98 30.20
Jahresspanne
16.98 30.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 29.88
- Eröffnung
- 29.80
- Bid
- 29.82
- Ask
- 30.12
- Tief
- 28.98
- Hoch
- 30.20
- Volumen
- 177
- Tagesänderung
- -0.20%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 52.14%
- Jahresänderung
- 57.44%
