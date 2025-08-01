Valute / TILE
TILE: Interface Inc
29.56 USD 0.32 (1.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TILE ha avuto una variazione del -1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.98 e ad un massimo di 30.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Interface Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.98 30.20
Intervallo Annuale
16.98 30.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.88
- Apertura
- 29.80
- Bid
- 29.56
- Ask
- 29.86
- Minimo
- 28.98
- Massimo
- 30.20
- Volume
- 2.192 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 56.07%
20 settembre, sabato