THS: Treehouse Foods Inc
17.28 USD 0.20 (1.17%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do THS para hoje mudou para 1.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.05 e o mais alto foi 17.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Treehouse Foods Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
17.05 17.41
Faixa anual
17.05 42.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.08
- Open
- 17.15
- Bid
- 17.28
- Ask
- 17.58
- Low
- 17.05
- High
- 17.41
- Volume
- 367
- Mudança diária
- 1.17%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -36.07%
- Mudança anual
- -58.87%
