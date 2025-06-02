Moedas / TBPH
TBPH: Theravance Biopharma Inc
14.03 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TBPH para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.03 e o mais alto foi 14.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Theravance Biopharma Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TBPH Notícias
Faixa diária
14.03 14.19
Faixa anual
7.88 14.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.05
- Open
- 14.19
- Bid
- 14.03
- Ask
- 14.33
- Low
- 14.03
- High
- 14.19
- Volume
- 137
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 54.35%
- Mudança anual
- 73.64%
