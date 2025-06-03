Devises / TBPH
TBPH: Theravance Biopharma Inc
13.88 USD 0.59 (4.08%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TBPH a changé de -4.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.80 et à un maximum de 14.54.
Suivez la dynamique Theravance Biopharma Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
TBPH Nouvelles
- Cet analyste de Protagonist Therapeutics commence la couverture avec une note optimiste; voici les 3 principales initiatives pour vendredi | Benzinga France
- This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday - Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)
- Theravance Biopharma : B.Riley initie la couverture avec une recommandation d’achat
- Theravance Biopharma stock initiated with Buy rating at B.Riley on respiratory therapy growth
- Theravance Bio (TBPH) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Theravance Biopharma stock rating reiterated at Buy by BTIG
- Theravance Biopharma reaches patent settlement with Cipla on YUPELRI inhalation
- Theravance's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Theravance Biopharma stock price target raised to $13 by Leerink Partners
- Theravance Sales Jump 83 Percent
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Theravance Biopharma Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Theravance Biopharma Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22%, cash position triples
- Theravance Biopharma earnings beat by $0.41, revenue topped estimates
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Zevra Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics
- Theravance Biopharma SVP Farnum sells $113,869 in stock
- 5 Small Drug Stocks to Buy Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats
- Theravance Biopharma price target raised to $25 by BTIG on China approval
- China approves Theravance’s YUPELRI for COPD treatment
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- theravance biopharma settles patent litigation with eugia pharma
- BTIG maintains buy rating on Theravance Biopharma stock
Range quotidien
13.80 14.54
Range Annuel
7.88 14.55
- Clôture Précédente
- 14.47
- Ouverture
- 14.50
- Bid
- 13.88
- Ask
- 14.18
- Plus Bas
- 13.80
- Plus Haut
- 14.54
- Volume
- 641
- Changement quotidien
- -4.08%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 52.70%
- Changement Annuel
- 71.78%
20 septembre, samedi