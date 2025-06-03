CotationsSections
Devises / TBPH
Retour à Actions

TBPH: Theravance Biopharma Inc

13.88 USD 0.59 (4.08%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TBPH a changé de -4.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.80 et à un maximum de 14.54.

Suivez la dynamique Theravance Biopharma Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TBPH Nouvelles

Range quotidien
13.80 14.54
Range Annuel
7.88 14.55
Clôture Précédente
14.47
Ouverture
14.50
Bid
13.88
Ask
14.18
Plus Bas
13.80
Plus Haut
14.54
Volume
641
Changement quotidien
-4.08%
Changement Mensuel
-0.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
52.70%
Changement Annuel
71.78%
20 septembre, samedi