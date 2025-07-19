Moedas / TBB
TBB: AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes due 2066
23.79 USD 0.12 (0.50%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TBB para hoje mudou para -0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.76 e o mais alto foi 24.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes due 2066. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.76 24.01
Faixa anual
21.55 24.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.91
- Open
- 23.94
- Bid
- 23.79
- Ask
- 24.09
- Low
- 23.76
- High
- 24.01
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- -0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.89%
- Mudança anual
- -2.90%
