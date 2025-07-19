QuotazioniSezioni
TBB: AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes due 2066

23.74 USD 0.10 (0.42%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TBB ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.71 e ad un massimo di 23.80.

Segui le dinamiche di AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes due 2066. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.71 23.80
Intervallo Annuale
21.55 24.88
Chiusura Precedente
23.84
Apertura
23.74
Bid
23.74
Ask
24.04
Minimo
23.71
Massimo
23.80
Volume
65
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
5.28%
Variazione Semestrale
3.67%
Variazione Annuale
-3.10%
20 settembre, sabato