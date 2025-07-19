Valute / TBB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TBB: AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes due 2066
23.74 USD 0.10 (0.42%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TBB ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.71 e ad un massimo di 23.80.
Segui le dinamiche di AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes due 2066. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBB News
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- AT&T Inc. (T) A&Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- AT&T: How The EchoStar Deal Is Different (NYSE:T)
- AT&T Inc. (T) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- AT&T Inc. (T) Acquisition of Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar Call Transcript
- AT&T Stock: An Intelligent Spectrum Deal (NYSE:T)
- Moody’s affirms AT&T’s Baa2 rating after EchoStar spectrum deal
- Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Exclusive: Alpha Modus sues Cooler Screens, alleges patent infringement
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- AT&T (T) Stock: Income Cleans Up
- Cable One: Leverage Can Produce Disastrous Equity Returns (undefined:CABO)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- How I've Built A Monster Passive Income Portfolio (And What I'm Buying Now)
- AT&T seeks over $2 billion for Mexico unit sale - Bloomberg
- AT&T: Keep Investing In This Growing Company (NYSE:T)
- Why I'm Starting AT&T Coverage With A 'Hold' Rating (NYSE:T)
- Fidelity Select Communication Services Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FBMPX)
- LQDW: A 17% Yield Is Possible Only With A Steep Capital Decay
- AT&T: A Big Beautiful Beneficiary (NYSE:T)
- Here's Why Investors Are Hesitant About AT&T's Q2 Earnings Outperformance (NYSE:T)
- Is Verizon's Q2 Earnings Beat And Raise A Buy Or A Trap? (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:VZ)
- DIVZ: Active Dividend ETF With Low-Risk Profile
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.71 23.80
Intervallo Annuale
21.55 24.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.84
- Apertura
- 23.74
- Bid
- 23.74
- Ask
- 24.04
- Minimo
- 23.71
- Massimo
- 23.80
- Volume
- 65
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.10%
20 settembre, sabato