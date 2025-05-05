Moedas / TALO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TALO: Talos Energy Inc
9.57 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TALO para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.49 e o mais alto foi 9.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Talos Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TALO Notícias
- Mizuho eleva CNX e rebaixa Talos e CVR Energy ao favorecer ações de gás
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/27/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Talos Energy announces discovery at Daenerys Gulf of Mexico prospect
- Seadrill's Drillships Secure Key Contracts in the Gulf of America
- Talos Energy adds three executives to leadership team
- Talos Energy (TALO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- CEG's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Murphy Oil to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): A Bull Case Theory
- Suncor Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Talos Energy (TALO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Talos Energy stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Benchmark with $20 target
- Talos Energy: Why This Overlooked Energy Stock Could Have Big Upside (NYSE:TALO)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Talos Energy: Why This Quiet Oil Player Could Deliver Solid Returns (NYSE:TALO)
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Talos Energy stock with $11 target
- Talos Energy approves supplemental pay for interim CFO Gregory Babcock
- Talos Energy stock to underperform after modest strategy update
- Talos Energy unveils offshore-focused corporate strategy
- Talos Energy’s Fundamentals Outshine Short-Term Oil Noise (NYSE:TALO)
- Talos Energy appoints interim CFO as executive departs
- Saudi Arabia's Oil Power Play Jolts Markets: Can Diamondback And Rivals Survive The Squeeze? - Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)
Faixa diária
9.49 9.66
Faixa anual
6.23 12.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.57
- Open
- 9.57
- Bid
- 9.57
- Ask
- 9.87
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.66
- Volume
- 820
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.44%
- Mudança anual
- -5.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh