Valute / TALO
TALO: Talos Energy Inc
8.94 USD 0.58 (6.09%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TALO ha avuto una variazione del -6.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.93 e ad un massimo di 9.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Talos Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TALO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.93 9.50
Intervallo Annuale
6.23 12.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.52
- Apertura
- 9.46
- Bid
- 8.94
- Ask
- 9.24
- Minimo
- 8.93
- Massimo
- 9.50
- Volume
- 3.373 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.66%
20 settembre, sabato