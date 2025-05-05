QuotazioniSezioni
TALO: Talos Energy Inc

8.94 USD 0.58 (6.09%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TALO ha avuto una variazione del -6.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.93 e ad un massimo di 9.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Talos Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.93 9.50
Intervallo Annuale
6.23 12.71
Chiusura Precedente
9.52
Apertura
9.46
Bid
8.94
Ask
9.24
Minimo
8.93
Massimo
9.50
Volume
3.373 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.09%
Variazione Mensile
-9.42%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.93%
Variazione Annuale
-11.66%
20 settembre, sabato