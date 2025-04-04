Währungen / TALO
TALO: Talos Energy Inc
9.43 USD 0.09 (0.95%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TALO hat sich für heute um -0.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Talos Energy Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
9.43 9.50
Jahresspanne
6.23 12.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.52
- Eröffnung
- 9.46
- Bid
- 9.43
- Ask
- 9.73
- Tief
- 9.43
- Hoch
- 9.50
- Volumen
- 44
- Tagesänderung
- -0.95%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.82%
