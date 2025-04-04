KurseKategorien
TALO: Talos Energy Inc

9.43 USD 0.09 (0.95%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TALO hat sich für heute um -0.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Talos Energy Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
9.43 9.50
Jahresspanne
6.23 12.71
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.52
Eröffnung
9.46
Bid
9.43
Ask
9.73
Tief
9.43
Hoch
9.50
Volumen
44
Tagesänderung
-0.95%
Monatsänderung
-4.46%
6-Monatsänderung
-2.88%
Jahresänderung
-6.82%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K