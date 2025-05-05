クォートセクション
通貨 / TALO
TALO: Talos Energy Inc

9.52 USD 0.05 (0.52%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TALOの今日の為替レートは、-0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.46の安値と9.66の高値で取引されました。

Talos Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.46 9.66
1年のレンジ
6.23 12.71
以前の終値
9.57
始値
9.57
買値
9.52
買値
9.82
安値
9.46
高値
9.66
出来高
2.054 K
1日の変化
-0.52%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.96%
1年の変化
-5.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K