通貨 / TALO
TALO: Talos Energy Inc
9.52 USD 0.05 (0.52%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TALOの今日の為替レートは、-0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.46の安値と9.66の高値で取引されました。
Talos Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TALO News
- みずほ、CNXをアップグレード、TalosとCVR Energyを引き下げ、ガス株を選好
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/27/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Talos Energy announces discovery at Daenerys Gulf of Mexico prospect
- Seadrill's Drillships Secure Key Contracts in the Gulf of America
- Talos Energy adds three executives to leadership team
- Talos Energy (TALO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- CEG's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Murphy Oil to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): A Bull Case Theory
- Suncor Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Talos Energy (TALO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Talos Energy stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Benchmark with $20 target
- Talos Energy: Why This Overlooked Energy Stock Could Have Big Upside (NYSE:TALO)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Talos Energy: Why This Quiet Oil Player Could Deliver Solid Returns (NYSE:TALO)
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Talos Energy stock with $11 target
- Talos Energy approves supplemental pay for interim CFO Gregory Babcock
- Talos Energy stock to underperform after modest strategy update
- Talos Energy unveils offshore-focused corporate strategy
- Talos Energy’s Fundamentals Outshine Short-Term Oil Noise (NYSE:TALO)
- Talos Energy appoints interim CFO as executive departs
- Saudi Arabia's Oil Power Play Jolts Markets: Can Diamondback And Rivals Survive The Squeeze? - Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)
1日のレンジ
9.46 9.66
1年のレンジ
6.23 12.71
- 以前の終値
- 9.57
- 始値
- 9.57
- 買値
- 9.52
- 買値
- 9.82
- 安値
- 9.46
- 高値
- 9.66
- 出来高
- 2.054 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.96%
- 1年の変化
- -5.93%
