Divisas / TALO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TALO: Talos Energy Inc
9.57 USD 0.07 (0.73%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TALO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Talos Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TALO News
- Mizuho mejora CNX y recorta Talos y CVR Energy al favorecer acciones de gas
- Mizuho sube calificación de CNX y recorta Talos y CVR Energy, favoreciendo acciones de gas
- Mizuho upgrades CNX, cuts Talos and CVR Energy as it favors gas stocks
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/27/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Talos Energy announces discovery at Daenerys Gulf of Mexico prospect
- Seadrill's Drillships Secure Key Contracts in the Gulf of America
- Talos Energy adds three executives to leadership team
- Talos Energy (TALO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Talos Energy (TALO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- CEG's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Murphy Oil to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): A Bull Case Theory
- Suncor Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Talos Energy (TALO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Talos Energy stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Benchmark with $20 target
- Talos Energy: Why This Overlooked Energy Stock Could Have Big Upside (NYSE:TALO)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Talos Energy: Why This Quiet Oil Player Could Deliver Solid Returns (NYSE:TALO)
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Talos Energy stock with $11 target
- Talos Energy approves supplemental pay for interim CFO Gregory Babcock
- Talos Energy stock to underperform after modest strategy update
- Talos Energy unveils offshore-focused corporate strategy
- Talos Energy’s Fundamentals Outshine Short-Term Oil Noise (NYSE:TALO)
- Talos Energy appoints interim CFO as executive departs
Rango diario
9.45 9.79
Rango anual
6.23 12.71
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.64
- Open
- 9.60
- Bid
- 9.57
- Ask
- 9.87
- Low
- 9.45
- High
- 9.79
- Volumen
- 2.586 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.73%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.44%
- Cambio anual
- -5.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B