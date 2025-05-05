통화 / TALO
TALO: Talos Energy Inc
8.94 USD 0.58 (6.09%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TALO 환율이 오늘 -6.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.93이고 고가는 9.50이었습니다.
Talos Energy Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.93 9.50
년간 변동
6.23 12.71
- 이전 종가
- 9.52
- 시가
- 9.46
- Bid
- 8.94
- Ask
- 9.24
- 저가
- 8.93
- 고가
- 9.50
- 볼륨
- 3.373 K
- 일일 변동
- -6.09%
- 월 변동
- -9.42%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.93%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.66%
20 9월, 토요일