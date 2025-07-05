Moedas / SWBI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SWBI: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc
9.30 USD 0.12 (1.27%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SWBI para hoje mudou para -1.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.24 e o mais alto foi 9.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWBI Notícias
- Smith & Wesson Brands elege diretores e aprova propostas em reunião anual
- Smith & Wesson Brands elects directors and approves proposals at annual meeting
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Bill Ackman Pledges $1 Million Each To FBI Reward And Endowment for Charlie Kirk Family After Shooting - Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Adobe, Oracle e Amazon sobem no pré-mercado; FedEx e UPS caem
- Adobe, Oracle and Amazon rise premarket; FedEx and UPS fall
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- US stock index futures muted ahead of key inflation data
- Gun stocks climb as Smith & Wesson, GrabAGun extend rally after Kirk shooting
- Smith & Wesson Tops Wall Street Despite Sales Decline
- Smith & Wesson Stock Climbs On Strong Earnings Beat - Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Smith & Wesson Q1 Handgun Shipments Jump
- Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Smith & Wesson Brands Beats Q1 Earnings On 'Robust Demand' For New Products - Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Smith & Wesson shares rise as Q1 results beat expectations
- Smith and Wesson Sales Down 4 Percent
- Smith & Wesson earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Smith & Wesson Brands amends credit agreement to adjust debt and tax calculations
- Smith & Wesson: I Was Wrong, Rethinking This Gun Maker (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Gunmakers lose appeal challenging New York public nuisance law
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of July 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- This Weird Signal Beats Buy-and-Hold in Chaotic Markets
Faixa diária
9.24 9.38
Faixa anual
7.73 14.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.42
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.30
- Ask
- 9.60
- Low
- 9.24
- High
- 9.38
- Volume
- 422
- Mudança diária
- -1.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.11%
- Mudança anual
- -28.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh