통화 / SWBI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SWBI: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc
9.38 USD 0.11 (1.16%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SWBI 환율이 오늘 -1.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.36이고 고가는 9.61이었습니다.
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWBI News
- 스미스 & 웨슨, 연례 회의서 이사 선출 및 제안 승인
- Smith & Wesson Brands elects directors and approves proposals at annual meeting
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Bill Ackman Pledges $1 Million Each To FBI Reward And Endowment for Charlie Kirk Family After Shooting - Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- 어도비 시스템즈, Oracle 및 아마존 주가 장전 상승; 페덱스와 UPS 하락
- Adobe, Oracle and Amazon rise premarket; FedEx and UPS fall
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- US stock index futures muted ahead of key inflation data
- Gun stocks climb as Smith & Wesson, GrabAGun extend rally after Kirk shooting
- Smith & Wesson Tops Wall Street Despite Sales Decline
- Smith & Wesson Stock Climbs On Strong Earnings Beat - Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Smith & Wesson Q1 Handgun Shipments Jump
- Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Smith & Wesson Brands Beats Q1 Earnings On 'Robust Demand' For New Products - Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Smith & Wesson shares rise as Q1 results beat expectations
- Smith and Wesson Sales Down 4 Percent
- Smith & Wesson earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Smith & Wesson Brands amends credit agreement to adjust debt and tax calculations
- Smith & Wesson: I Was Wrong, Rethinking This Gun Maker (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Gunmakers lose appeal challenging New York public nuisance law
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of July 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- This Weird Signal Beats Buy-and-Hold in Chaotic Markets
일일 변동 비율
9.36 9.61
년간 변동
7.73 14.20
- 이전 종가
- 9.49
- 시가
- 9.51
- Bid
- 9.38
- Ask
- 9.68
- 저가
- 9.36
- 고가
- 9.61
- 볼륨
- 1.654 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.16%
- 월 변동
- 15.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.75%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.57%
20 9월, 토요일