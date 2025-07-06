QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SWBI
Tornare a Azioni

SWBI: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc

9.38 USD 0.11 (1.16%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SWBI ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.36 e ad un massimo di 9.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SWBI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.36 9.61
Intervallo Annuale
7.73 14.20
Chiusura Precedente
9.49
Apertura
9.51
Bid
9.38
Ask
9.68
Minimo
9.36
Massimo
9.61
Volume
1.654 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.16%
Variazione Mensile
15.23%
Variazione Semestrale
0.75%
Variazione Annuale
-27.57%
20 settembre, sabato