Valute / SWBI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SWBI: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc
9.38 USD 0.11 (1.16%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SWBI ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.36 e ad un massimo di 9.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWBI News
- Smith & Wesson Brands elegge amministratori e approva proposte all’assemblea annuale
- Smith & Wesson Brands elects directors and approves proposals at annual meeting
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Bill Ackman Pledges $1 Million Each To FBI Reward And Endowment for Charlie Kirk Family After Shooting - Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Adobe, Oracle e Amazon in rialzo nel premarket; FedEx e UPS in calo
- Adobe, Oracle and Amazon rise premarket; FedEx and UPS fall
- Borsa Usa, futures sottotono in attesa dei dati chiave sull’inflazione
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- US stock index futures muted ahead of key inflation data
- Gun stocks climb as Smith & Wesson, GrabAGun extend rally after Kirk shooting
- Smith & Wesson Tops Wall Street Despite Sales Decline
- Smith & Wesson Stock Climbs On Strong Earnings Beat - Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Smith & Wesson Q1 Handgun Shipments Jump
- Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Smith & Wesson Brands Beats Q1 Earnings On 'Robust Demand' For New Products - Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Smith & Wesson shares rise as Q1 results beat expectations
- Smith and Wesson Sales Down 4 Percent
- Smith & Wesson earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Smith & Wesson Brands amends credit agreement to adjust debt and tax calculations
- Smith & Wesson: I Was Wrong, Rethinking This Gun Maker (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Gunmakers lose appeal challenging New York public nuisance law
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of July 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.36 9.61
Intervallo Annuale
7.73 14.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.49
- Apertura
- 9.51
- Bid
- 9.38
- Ask
- 9.68
- Minimo
- 9.36
- Massimo
- 9.61
- Volume
- 1.654 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.57%
20 settembre, sabato