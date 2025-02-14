Moedas / STXS
STXS: Stereotaxis Inc
2.79 USD 0.02 (0.72%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STXS para hoje mudou para 0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.73 e o mais alto foi 2.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stereotaxis Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.73 2.82
Faixa anual
1.54 3.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.77
- Open
- 2.77
- Bid
- 2.79
- Ask
- 3.09
- Low
- 2.73
- High
- 2.82
- Volume
- 401
- Mudança diária
- 0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 57.63%
- Mudança anual
- 36.76%
