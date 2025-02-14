Valute / STXS
STXS: Stereotaxis Inc
2.81 USD 0.01 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STXS ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.77 e ad un massimo di 2.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Stereotaxis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
STXS News
- Shield Therapeutics reports 1.8x revenue growth in H1 2025
- STXS Launches First U.S. Robotic HD Mapping With MAGiC Sweep
- ISRG's SP Stapler: A Game Changer for Colorectal and Thoracic Procedures?
- Shield Therapeutics reports positive results for heart failure drug
- Shield Therapeutics reports 80% revenue growth in first half
- Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stereotaxis earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Will Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Teleflex (TFX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Stereotaxis stock soars after FDA clearance for robotic mapping catheter
- Stereotaxis receives FDA clearance for robotic mapping catheter
- Stereotaxis projects second quarter revenue growth and stable margins
- Stereotaxis raises $12.5 million in registered direct offering
- Stereotaxis Stock: Recurring Revenue Inflection (NYSE:STXS)
- Stereotaxis To Get FDA Approval Of MAGiC This Fall, Ending Cash Burn (NYSE:STXS)
- Stock Market Sleeps On Stereotaxis MAGiC CE Mark (NYSE:STXS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.77 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
1.54 3.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.82
- Apertura
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.81
- Ask
- 3.11
- Minimo
- 2.77
- Massimo
- 2.86
- Volume
- 314
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 37.75%
21 settembre, domenica