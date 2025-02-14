QuotazioniSezioni
STXS: Stereotaxis Inc

2.81 USD 0.01 (0.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STXS ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.77 e ad un massimo di 2.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Stereotaxis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.77 2.86
Intervallo Annuale
1.54 3.05
Chiusura Precedente
2.82
Apertura
2.80
Bid
2.81
Ask
3.11
Minimo
2.77
Massimo
2.86
Volume
314
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
-0.35%
Variazione Semestrale
58.76%
Variazione Annuale
37.75%
