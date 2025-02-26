Moedas / SSTI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SSTI: SoundThinking Inc
12.34 USD 0.31 (2.58%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SSTI para hoje mudou para 2.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.21 e o mais alto foi 12.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SoundThinking Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSTI Notícias
- Nasim Golzadeh, MD, sells Soundthinking (SSTI) shares worth $23,530
- SoundThinking EVP Golzadeh sells $4336 in shares
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th
- SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- SoundThinking (SSTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SoundThinking earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Is Evolv Technologies Stock A Good Buy Ahead Of Its Q2 Results? (NASDAQ:EVLV)
- Life360 (LIF) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Craig-Hallum lowers SoundThinking stock price target on profitability concerns
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Life360 (LIF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- ADT (ADT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- SoundThinking Releases Fourth Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Report
- SoundThinking to Participate in the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference on June 24, 2025
- SoundThinking Stock: Opex Continues To Impact Bottom-Line, Possibly A Value Trap (SSTI)
- SoundThinking at Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25: Strategic Growth Insights
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on SoundThinking, $20 target
- TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on CRM Stock? - TipRanks.com
- SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
12.21 12.60
Faixa anual
9.33 19.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.03
- Open
- 12.23
- Bid
- 12.34
- Ask
- 12.64
- Low
- 12.21
- High
- 12.60
- Volume
- 180
- Mudança diária
- 2.58%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -26.33%
- Mudança anual
- 6.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh