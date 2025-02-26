Valute / SSTI
SSTI: SoundThinking Inc
12.28 USD 0.11 (0.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SSTI ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.16 e ad un massimo di 12.47.
Segui le dinamiche di SoundThinking Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SSTI News
- Nasim Golzadeh, MD, sells Soundthinking (SSTI) shares worth $23,530
- SoundThinking EVP Golzadeh sells $4336 in shares
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 13th
- SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- SoundThinking (SSTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- SoundThinking earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Is Evolv Technologies Stock A Good Buy Ahead Of Its Q2 Results? (NASDAQ:EVLV)
- Life360 (LIF) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Craig-Hallum lowers SoundThinking stock price target on profitability concerns
- Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Life360 (LIF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Earnings Preview: SoundThinking (SSTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- ADT (ADT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- SoundThinking Releases Fourth Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Report
- SoundThinking to Participate in the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference on June 24, 2025
- SoundThinking Stock: Opex Continues To Impact Bottom-Line, Possibly A Value Trap (SSTI)
- SoundThinking at Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25: Strategic Growth Insights
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on SoundThinking, $20 target
- TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on CRM Stock? - TipRanks.com
- SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.16 12.47
Intervallo Annuale
9.33 19.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.39
- Apertura
- 12.40
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- Minimo
- 12.16
- Massimo
- 12.47
- Volume
- 119
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.77%
