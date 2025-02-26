QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SSTI
Tornare a Azioni

SSTI: SoundThinking Inc

12.28 USD 0.11 (0.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SSTI ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.16 e ad un massimo di 12.47.

Segui le dinamiche di SoundThinking Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SSTI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.16 12.47
Intervallo Annuale
9.33 19.43
Chiusura Precedente
12.39
Apertura
12.40
Bid
12.28
Ask
12.58
Minimo
12.16
Massimo
12.47
Volume
119
Variazione giornaliera
-0.89%
Variazione Mensile
-2.46%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.69%
Variazione Annuale
5.77%
21 settembre, domenica