통화 / SSTI
SSTI: SoundThinking Inc
12.28 USD 0.11 (0.89%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SSTI 환율이 오늘 -0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.16이고 고가는 12.47이었습니다.
SoundThinking Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SSTI News
일일 변동 비율
12.16 12.47
년간 변동
9.33 19.43
- 이전 종가
- 12.39
- 시가
- 12.40
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- 저가
- 12.16
- 고가
- 12.47
- 볼륨
- 119
- 일일 변동
- -0.89%
- 월 변동
- -2.46%
- 6개월 변동
- -26.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.77%
20 9월, 토요일