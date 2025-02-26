通貨 / SSTI
SSTI: SoundThinking Inc
12.39 USD 0.36 (2.99%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SSTIの今日の為替レートは、2.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.21の安値と12.60の高値で取引されました。
SoundThinking Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
12.21 12.60
1年のレンジ
9.33 19.43
- 以前の終値
- 12.03
- 始値
- 12.23
- 買値
- 12.39
- 買値
- 12.69
- 安値
- 12.21
- 高値
- 12.60
- 出来高
- 237
- 1日の変化
- 2.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -26.03%
- 1年の変化
- 6.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K