SSB: SouthState Corporation
102.22 USD 0.92 (0.91%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SSB para hoje mudou para 0.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 101.46 e o mais alto foi 102.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SouthState Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SSB Notícias
Faixa diária
101.46 102.39
Faixa anual
77.74 114.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 101.30
- Open
- 101.56
- Bid
- 102.22
- Ask
- 102.52
- Low
- 101.46
- High
- 102.39
- Volume
- 86
- Mudança diária
- 0.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.78%
- Mudança anual
- 6.78%
