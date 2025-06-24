QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SSB
Tornare a Azioni

SSB: SouthState Corporation

101.44 USD 1.96 (1.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SSB ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.38 e ad un massimo di 103.23.

Segui le dinamiche di SouthState Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SSB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
101.38 103.23
Intervallo Annuale
77.74 114.27
Chiusura Precedente
103.40
Apertura
103.19
Bid
101.44
Ask
101.74
Minimo
101.38
Massimo
103.23
Volume
1.394 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.90%
Variazione Mensile
0.34%
Variazione Semestrale
8.95%
Variazione Annuale
5.96%
20 settembre, sabato