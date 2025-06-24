Valute / SSB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SSB: SouthState Corporation
101.44 USD 1.96 (1.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SSB ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.38 e ad un massimo di 103.23.
Segui le dinamiche di SouthState Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSB News
- East West Bancorp: Like The Resilience In A Shifting Financial Terrain (NASDAQ:EWBC)
- SouthState (SSB) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- SouthState Bank Corp completes redomicile to Florida and assumes obligations
- Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- SouthState (SSB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: South State beats Q2 2025 expectations, shares rise
- SouthState Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Expenses Rise
- SouthState (SSB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- SouthState (SSB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SouthState Q2 2025 presentation slides: EPS rises to $2.30 as NIM expands to 4.02%
- PJT Partners (PJT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Stay Ahead of the Game With SouthState (SSB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Should iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- SouthState (SSB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Raymond James downgrades First Financial stock to Market Perform
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- U.S. Banks Scale Back Held-To-Maturity Securities For 9th Quarter In A Row
- First Financial Bancorp stock steady as Raymond James reiterates rating
- First Financial Bancorp stock rating reiterated on Westfield acquisition
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.38 103.23
Intervallo Annuale
77.74 114.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 103.40
- Apertura
- 103.19
- Bid
- 101.44
- Ask
- 101.74
- Minimo
- 101.38
- Massimo
- 103.23
- Volume
- 1.394 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.96%
20 settembre, sabato