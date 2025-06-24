通貨 / SSB
SSB: SouthState Corporation
103.40 USD 2.10 (2.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SSBの今日の為替レートは、2.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり101.46の安値と103.60の高値で取引されました。
SouthState Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
101.46 103.60
1年のレンジ
77.74 114.27
- 以前の終値
- 101.30
- 始値
- 101.56
- 買値
- 103.40
- 買値
- 103.70
- 安値
- 101.46
- 高値
- 103.60
- 出来高
- 971
- 1日の変化
- 2.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.05%
- 1年の変化
- 8.01%
