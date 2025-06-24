Divisas / SSB
SSB: SouthState Corporation
101.30 USD 1.02 (1.02%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SSB de hoy ha cambiado un 1.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 103.35.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SouthState Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
100.43 103.35
Rango anual
77.74 114.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.28
- Open
- 101.24
- Bid
- 101.30
- Ask
- 101.60
- Low
- 100.43
- High
- 103.35
- Volumen
- 1.609 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.02%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.80%
- Cambio anual
- 5.82%
