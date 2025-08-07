Moedas / SRET
SRET: Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
21.71 USD 0.12 (0.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SRET para hoje mudou para -0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.63 e o mais alto foi 21.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRET Notícias
Faixa diária
21.63 21.86
Faixa anual
18.09 22.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.83
- Open
- 21.86
- Bid
- 21.71
- Ask
- 22.01
- Low
- 21.63
- High
- 21.86
- Volume
- 104
- Mudança diária
- -0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.36%
- Mudança anual
- -3.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh