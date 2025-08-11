QuotazioniSezioni
SRET: Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

21.56 USD 0.15 (0.69%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SRET ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.56 e ad un massimo di 21.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.56 21.71
Intervallo Annuale
18.09 22.54
Chiusura Precedente
21.71
Apertura
21.67
Bid
21.56
Ask
21.86
Minimo
21.56
Massimo
21.71
Volume
129
Variazione giornaliera
-0.69%
Variazione Mensile
-0.87%
Variazione Semestrale
1.65%
Variazione Annuale
-4.09%
21 settembre, domenica