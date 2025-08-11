Valute / SRET
SRET: Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
21.56 USD 0.15 (0.69%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SRET ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.56 e ad un massimo di 21.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.56 21.71
Intervallo Annuale
18.09 22.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.71
- Apertura
- 21.67
- Bid
- 21.56
- Ask
- 21.86
- Minimo
- 21.56
- Massimo
- 21.71
- Volume
- 129
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.09%
21 settembre, domenica