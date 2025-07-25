Currencies / SRET
SRET: Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
21.81 USD 0.19 (0.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SRET exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.80 and at a high of 22.04.
Daily Range
21.80 22.04
Year Range
18.09 22.54
- Previous Close
- 22.00
- Open
- 22.03
- Bid
- 21.81
- Ask
- 22.11
- Low
- 21.80
- High
- 22.04
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.83%
- Year Change
- -2.98%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev