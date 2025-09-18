Moedas / SPVU
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SPVU: Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF
54.72 USD 0.10 (0.18%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPVU para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.59 e o mais alto foi 54.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPVU Notícias
- The Market Setup Has Rarely Been This Treacherous
- Overbought Conditions Across Multiple Markets
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Fed Cuts Could Spark A Surge In The 10-Year Yield
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- Breaking Down The Bearish Narrative
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
Faixa diária
54.59 54.76
Faixa anual
45.05 55.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 54.82
- Open
- 54.70
- Bid
- 54.72
- Ask
- 55.02
- Low
- 54.59
- High
- 54.76
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- -0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.86%
- Mudança anual
- 10.61%
21 setembro, domingo