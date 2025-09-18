CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / SPVU
SPVU: Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

54.72 USD 0.10 (0.18%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SPVU para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.59 e o mais alto foi 54.76.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
54.59 54.76
Faixa anual
45.05 55.21
Fechamento anterior
54.82
Open
54.70
Bid
54.72
Ask
55.02
Low
54.59
High
54.76
Volume
5
Mudança diária
-0.18%
Mudança mensal
0.75%
Mudança de 6 meses
5.86%
Mudança anual
10.61%
21 setembro, domingo