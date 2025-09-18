통화 / SPVU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SPVU: Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF
54.72 USD 0.10 (0.18%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPVU 환율이 오늘 -0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.59이고 고가는 54.76이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPVU News
- The Market Setup Has Rarely Been This Treacherous
- Overbought Conditions Across Multiple Markets
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Fed Cuts Could Spark A Surge In The 10-Year Yield
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- Breaking Down The Bearish Narrative
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
일일 변동 비율
54.59 54.76
년간 변동
45.05 55.21
- 이전 종가
- 54.82
- 시가
- 54.70
- Bid
- 54.72
- Ask
- 55.02
- 저가
- 54.59
- 고가
- 54.76
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- -0.18%
- 월 변동
- 0.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.61%
21 9월, 일요일