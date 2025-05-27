Moedas / SPRY
SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
9.71 USD 0.14 (1.46%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPRY para hoje mudou para 1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.61 e o mais alto foi 9.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SPRY Notícias
Faixa diária
9.61 9.93
Faixa anual
9.38 18.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.57
- Open
- 9.67
- Bid
- 9.71
- Ask
- 10.01
- Low
- 9.61
- High
- 9.93
- Volume
- 2.423 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.46%
- Mudança mensal
- -17.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.88%
- Mudança anual
- -33.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh