货币 / SPRY
SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
9.55 USD 0.14 (1.49%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPRY汇率已更改1.49%。当日，交易品种以低点9.45和高点9.78进行交易。
关注ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
9.45 9.78
年范围
9.38 18.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.41
- 开盘价
- 9.50
- 卖价
- 9.55
- 买价
- 9.85
- 最低价
- 9.45
- 最高价
- 9.78
- 交易量
- 2.007 K
- 日变化
- 1.49%
- 月变化
- -18.72%
- 6个月变化
- -23.17%
- 年变化
- -34.14%
