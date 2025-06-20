QuotazioniSezioni
SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc

9.79 USD 0.14 (1.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPRY ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.78 e ad un massimo di 10.57.

Segui le dinamiche di ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.78 10.57
Intervallo Annuale
9.38 18.89
Chiusura Precedente
9.93
Apertura
10.15
Bid
9.79
Ask
10.09
Minimo
9.78
Massimo
10.57
Volume
8.127 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-16.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.24%
Variazione Annuale
-32.48%
