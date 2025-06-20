Valute / SPRY
SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
9.79 USD 0.14 (1.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPRY ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.78 e ad un massimo di 10.57.
Segui le dinamiche di ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SPRY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.78 10.57
Intervallo Annuale
9.38 18.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.93
- Apertura
- 10.15
- Bid
- 9.79
- Ask
- 10.09
- Minimo
- 9.78
- Massimo
- 10.57
- Volume
- 8.127 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.48%
