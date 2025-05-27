Currencies / SPRY
SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
9.41 USD 0.55 (5.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPRY exchange rate has changed by -5.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.38 and at a high of 10.14.
Follow ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPRY News
- ARS Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week low at 9.97 USD
- Roth/MKM initiates ARS Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating on neffy potential
- ARS Pharmaceuticals receives Paragraph IV notice from Lupin for neffy nasal spray
- ARS Pharmaceuticals stock maintains Strong Buy rating at Raymond James on strong neffy sales
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ARS Pharmaceuticals earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Here's What Could Help ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Analysts Estimate ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts See a 78.77% Upside in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- What Makes ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- ARS Pharmaceuticals: 'Betting On The Come' (NASDAQ:SPRY)
- Deerfield funds sell SPRY stock worth $13.7 million
- Raymond James reiterates strong buy on ARS Pharmaceuticals stock
- Silverback Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at $18.59
- Ars pharma CCO Karas sells $240k in SPRY stock
- Jim Cramer: All Aboard Union Pacific, 'Tired' Of Orphan Drugs - GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Daily Range
9.38 10.14
Year Range
9.38 18.89
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.41
- Ask
- 9.71
- Low
- 9.38
- High
- 10.14
- Volume
- 6.018 K
- Daily Change
- -5.52%
- Month Change
- -19.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.30%
- Year Change
- -35.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%