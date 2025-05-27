クォートセクション
通貨 / SPRY
株に戻る

SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc

9.93 USD 0.36 (3.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPRYの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.61の安値と9.98の高値で取引されました。

ARS Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPRY News

1日のレンジ
9.61 9.98
1年のレンジ
9.38 18.89
以前の終値
9.57
始値
9.67
買値
9.93
買値
10.23
安値
9.61
高値
9.98
出来高
5.194 K
1日の変化
3.76%
1ヶ月の変化
-15.49%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.11%
1年の変化
-31.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K