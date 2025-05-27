通貨 / SPRY
SPRY: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc
9.93 USD 0.36 (3.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPRYの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.61の安値と9.98の高値で取引されました。
ARS Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
9.61 9.98
1年のレンジ
9.38 18.89
- 以前の終値
- 9.57
- 始値
- 9.67
- 買値
- 9.93
- 買値
- 10.23
- 安値
- 9.61
- 高値
- 9.98
- 出来高
- 5.194 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -15.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.11%
- 1年の変化
- -31.52%
