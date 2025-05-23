Moedas / SOYB
SOYB: Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV
22.22 USD 0.06 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SOYB para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.14 e o mais alto foi 22.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
22.14 22.30
Faixa anual
20.20 23.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.28
- Open
- 22.20
- Bid
- 22.22
- Ask
- 22.52
- Low
- 22.14
- High
- 22.30
- Volume
- 530
- Mudança diária
- -0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.64%
- Mudança anual
- -2.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh