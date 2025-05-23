통화 / SOYB
SOYB: Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV
21.96 USD 0.22 (0.99%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SOYB 환율이 오늘 -0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.91이고 고가는 22.33이었습니다.
Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SOYB News
일일 변동 비율
21.91 22.33
년간 변동
20.20 23.25
- 이전 종가
- 22.18
- 시가
- 22.22
- Bid
- 21.96
- Ask
- 22.26
- 저가
- 21.91
- 고가
- 22.33
- 볼륨
- 279
- 일일 변동
- -0.99%
- 월 변동
- -0.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.60%
20 9월, 토요일