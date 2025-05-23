QuotazioniSezioni
SOYB: Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV

21.96 USD 0.22 (0.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOYB ha avuto una variazione del -0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.91 e ad un massimo di 22.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.91 22.33
Intervallo Annuale
20.20 23.25
Chiusura Precedente
22.18
Apertura
22.22
Bid
21.96
Ask
22.26
Minimo
21.91
Massimo
22.33
Volume
279
Variazione giornaliera
-0.99%
Variazione Mensile
-0.68%
Variazione Semestrale
2.43%
Variazione Annuale
-3.60%
