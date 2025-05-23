Valute / SOYB
SOYB: Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV
21.96 USD 0.22 (0.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOYB ha avuto una variazione del -0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.91 e ad un massimo di 22.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.91 22.33
Intervallo Annuale
20.20 23.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.18
- Apertura
- 22.22
- Bid
- 21.96
- Ask
- 22.26
- Minimo
- 21.91
- Massimo
- 22.33
- Volume
- 279
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.60%
21 settembre, domenica