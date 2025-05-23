通貨 / SOYB
SOYB: Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV
22.18 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SOYBの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.14の安値と22.30の高値で取引されました。
Teucrium Soybean Fund ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SOYB News
1日のレンジ
22.14 22.30
1年のレンジ
20.20 23.25
- 以前の終値
- 22.28
- 始値
- 22.20
- 買値
- 22.18
- 買値
- 22.48
- 安値
- 22.14
- 高値
- 22.30
- 出来高
- 575
- 1日の変化
- -0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.45%
- 1年の変化
- -2.63%
