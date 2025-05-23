クォートセクション
通貨 / SOYB
株に戻る

SOYB: Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV

22.18 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SOYBの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.14の安値と22.30の高値で取引されました。

Teucrium Soybean Fund ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOYB News

1日のレンジ
22.14 22.30
1年のレンジ
20.20 23.25
以前の終値
22.28
始値
22.20
買値
22.18
買値
22.48
安値
22.14
高値
22.30
出来高
575
1日の変化
-0.45%
1ヶ月の変化
0.32%
6ヶ月の変化
3.45%
1年の変化
-2.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K