SNCY
SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc
12.94 USD 0.31 (2.45%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNCY para hoje mudou para 2.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.63 e o mais alto foi 12.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SNCY Notícias
Faixa diária
12.63 12.95
Faixa anual
8.10 18.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.63
- Open
- 12.82
- Bid
- 12.94
- Ask
- 13.24
- Low
- 12.63
- High
- 12.95
- Volume
- 581
- Mudança diária
- 2.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.24%
- Mudança anual
- 15.43%
