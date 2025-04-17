Currencies / SNCY
SNCY: Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc
13.10 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNCY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.87 and at a high of 13.30.
Follow Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
12.87 13.30
Year Range
8.10 18.59
- Previous Close
- 13.10
- Open
- 13.20
- Bid
- 13.10
- Ask
- 13.40
- Low
- 12.87
- High
- 13.30
- Volume
- 1.603 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.55%
- Year Change
- 16.86%
